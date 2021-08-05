Sub-national polio immunization drive continues

The sub-national immunization campaign continued on Thursday to reach more than 23.6 million children in 68 districts of all four provinces and the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The sub-national immunization campaign continued on Thursday to reach more than 23.6 million children in 68 districts of all four provinces and the Federal capital.

According to an official of the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), approximately 179,000 frontline polio workers visiting house to house, observing strict standard operating procedures for COVID-19, to ensure children protection from the crippling polio virus.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said,"Pakistan has made significant progress over the past months and with the declining polio cases it is important to continue with full force." He said," We need to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated during each campaign to build up their immunity. I urge all parents to welcome the polio teams and accept the polio drops." "The current gains of the programme are fragile and can easily be reversed, especially during high transmission season when the virus is especially active.

This is the most critical time for the program," said Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

He urged the frontline workers and all stakeholders to continue their hard work. "Immunization is a right of every child, and it is the safest way to ensure good health of children. Parents and caregivers should play their role to ensure vaccination during the campaign," said Dr. Shahzad.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the visiting frontline workers. He added the declining trend of reported polio cases and negative environmental samples indicate a positive epidemiological outlook for polio eradication in Pakistan as of 29 July, there has only been one case of wild polio reported this year, compared with 66 at the same time last year.