Successful holding of AJK civic polls leads to transfer of power at grassroots level: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said that after the recent holding of local government elections, power has been successfully transferred to the masses at the grassroots level in the territory.

Barrister Chaudhry expressed these views while addressing a public gathering hosted by newly-elected District Council Chairman Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "holding the much-delayed polls in the region was one of the promises I had made when I took oath of office".

Reiterating his commitment to strengthening the local bodies, he said that the government would provide all possible support to the elected representatives so that they could be able to serve the people.

Congratulating Raja Navid Akhtar Goga for being elected unopposed as Chairman of District Council from Mirpur district, Barrister Chaudhry said that this had happened for the first time in the history of local body elections in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to his foreign visits, the president said that he held a series of important meetings during his visit to the United States, Great Britain, Europe, Turkey and the middle East. The president said that he had the privilege of representing Kashmiris in the United Nations.

Hailing the Kashmiri diaspora community's role, he said, "Emigres settled abroad have played an important role in highlighting the Kashmir cause at the global level".

AJK Government ministers, including Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Maqbool Gujra, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan also spoke on the occasion.