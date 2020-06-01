Sukkur administration reviews fixation of chicken price

District administration Sukkur on Monday has constituted a committee comprised of the industry, traders, market representatives and the government officials to review the issues and submit the proposal for the price fixation of chicken

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Sukkur on Monday has constituted a committee comprised of the industry, traders, market representatives and the government officials to review the issues and submit the proposal for the price fixation of chicken.

The poultry industry refused to sell chicken at the government fixed rates justifying the demand and supply mechanism, increase in production cost and shortage of chicken production occurred due to Covid-19 lockdown. The poultry industry officials said they did not agree with the government fixed rates but agreed to constitute the committee to prepare the proposals for the poultry industry and prices.

The members of the committee represent the poultry industry while one poultry trader and District Officer Livestock are other members, the industry officials said.

An official of the district management said that due to demand and supply gap the rate fixed by the government for chicken was not implemented.

He said that when the district administration raided the chicken shops, the shopkeepers closed the shops which created shortages.