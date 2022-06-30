Sukkur Police chalks out security plan to maintain law & order during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Sukkur police have finalized security plan in order to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday.

The scheduled security plan would be in effect from Wednesday 6th July and continue till the end of the grand religious ceremony.

According to SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik, the forces would be deployed at different sites particularly Eid gatherings and parks while special measures would be arranged for security of minorities places.

On the other hand, traffic police have decided to deploy more than 100 traffic constables in order to keep the flow of traffic in running order during Eid days.

SSP Sukkur has directed related DSPs and SHOs to monitor sensitive sites, with the warning that no negligence would be tolerated.