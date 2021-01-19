Supply of Covid-19 vaccine to be ensured in first quarter of current year, PM told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday informed that with measures being taken for the procurement of two approved COVID-19 vaccines, the supply of vaccines would be ensured in the first quarter of current year.

He was presiding over a briefing / meeting of the committee constituted for the procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar were in attendance.

Members of the committee told the prime minister that approval was given for the emergency use of two vaccines during the last few days. Besides measures were also being fast-tracked for the approval of more vaccines.

The prime minister directed to speed up measures for the procurement and supply of the approved coronavirus vaccines.

