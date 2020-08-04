UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns APS Attack Case For Four Weeks

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:59 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the suo moto case regarding attack on the Army Public School Peshawar in 2014 for four weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the suo moto case regarding attack on the Army Public school Peshawar in 2014 for four weeks.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the six-volume report of the inquiry commission regarding the APS attack was presented in the court, which directed to provide its copy to the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The parents of martyred students of the 2014 APS attack requested the court to provide a copy of the report to them.Upon this, Justice Ahsan said it was a secret report which could not be given to them.

The Supreme Court had constituted an inquiry commission headed by Justice Ibrahim of Peshawar High Court on October 5, 2018.Other members of the commission included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police, Corps Commander Peshawar and other high-ranking officials.

