Supreme Court Directs Secretary Railway To Issue Advertisement For Tender Of Royal Palm Golf Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Supreme Court directs Secretary Railway to issue advertisement for tender of Royal Palm Golf Club

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Secretary Railway to issue an advertisement for tender of Railway Royal Palm Golf Club Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Secretary Railway to issue an advertisement for tender of Railway Royal Palm Golf Club Lahore.

The three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, which heard the case regarding leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf Club, also ordered the private audit firm to complete the club's audit in two weeks.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said the case was filed before the court in the public interest that state properties were being misused. He asked whether there had been any irregularities in the club's financial affairs till 2016.

The officials of private company said their firm was responsible for the financial affairs of club.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said the audit reports on the club's financial affairs would be reviewed in a separate hearing.

The Secretary Railways informed the court that the process for tender advertisement had been completed, which would be issued to the national and international media in two weeks.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that former chief executive officer (CEO) Shah Rukh had made recruitments in the club. He also made decisions on the club's membership and financial matters, he added.

He said irregularities of around Rs 96 million were found during the tenure of former CEO Shah Rukh.

Upon this, the Attorney General for Pakistan said the Railways department had responded to the Auditor General about the irregularities, and the latter had yet to give a final opinion on that audit para.

