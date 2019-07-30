Supreme Court (SC) orders for immediate arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich in NICL corruption case

Supreme Court (SC) while expressing annoyance over non arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich, prime accused in NICL case has ordered for his immediate arrest

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while expressing annoyance over non arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich, prime accused in NICL case has ordered for his immediate arrest.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

During the course of hearing of the case Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan raised the question Mohsin Habin is prime accused in a mega scandal and as to why he has not been arrested so far.The acting chief justice inquired where is Mohsin Habib.Special Prosecutor NAB told the court Mohsin Habib has not gone outside Pakistan from any international airport and he is in Pakistan.The acting chief justice expressing the annoyance remarked " don't talk on guesses.

Solid efforts be made.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked Mohsin Habib be arrested and report thereof be presented.The court adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.