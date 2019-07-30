UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Orders For Immediate Arrest Of Mohsin Habib Warraich In NICL Corruption Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Supreme Court (SC) orders for immediate arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich in NICL corruption case

Supreme Court (SC) while expressing annoyance over non arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich, prime accused in NICL case has ordered for his immediate arrest

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while expressing annoyance over non arrest of Mohsin Habib Warraich, prime accused in NICL case has ordered for his immediate arrest.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

During the course of hearing of the case Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan raised the question Mohsin Habin is prime accused in a mega scandal and as to why he has not been arrested so far.The acting chief justice inquired where is Mohsin Habib.Special Prosecutor NAB told the court Mohsin Habib has not gone outside Pakistan from any international airport and he is in Pakistan.The acting chief justice expressing the annoyance remarked " don't talk on guesses.

Solid efforts be made.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked Mohsin Habib be arrested and report thereof be presented.The court adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Scandal From Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited Airport Court

Recent Stories

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Kara ..

7 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line: s ..

1 minute ago

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off fact ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan pursuing policy of friendly relations wit ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.