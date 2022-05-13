UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Petition Against Delimitation Of Constituencies On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Supreme Court to hear petition against delimitation of constituencies on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) delimitation of constituencies on Monday (May 16).

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will hear the case filed by PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar through his counsel Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Chaudhry Faisal Hussain.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will hear the case filed by PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar through his counsel Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Chaudhry Faisal Hussain.

The petition sought a declaration that the delimitation schedule announced by the electoral watchdog was illegal and unconstitutional.

The petition prayed that the endeavour by the ECP to carry out new delimitations of provincial and national constituencies across the country and the subsequent schedule it issued amounted to a departure from Article 51(5), which provides that seats in the National Assembly should be allocated to each province on the basis of population in accordance with the last census officially published.

