Supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) beacon of light for Muslims: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon of light for the Muslims and it carried the message that against the apparatus of oppression and tyranny one should be the flag-bearer of truth and righteousness.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, he said in the Islamic history, Muharram-ul-Haram was a month of respect, dignity and blessings. During this month, most important events of Islamic history occurred, he added.

He said the Youm-e-Ashur or the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram was of special importance and blessings for the Muslim Ummah.

On this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) refused to show allegiance to an oppressive ruler and embraced martyrdom along with his family members and other loyal companions for islam and for truth and righteousness, he noted.

The President said the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)) sacrificed his life but did not bow his head before the forces of evil.

On this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and loyal companions set a great example of bravery, courage and sacrifice, and gave a new life to Islam with their blood, he observed.

He said every Muslim was tearful on this tragic incident and the grave cruelty against the family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

People should raise their voice in protest against the forces who were unleashing oppression and disobeying the orders of Allah, he stressed.

"We should always be ready for struggle with patience, steadfastness and courage, at the individual and collective level for victory and success of virtue." He said: "When we will follow the religion of Allah, life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and life of Imam Hussain (RA) then certainly Allah Almighty will help us and we will succeed in this life and the hereafter.""We should make a pledge that we will make our utmost effort to follow the life of Imam Hussain (RA) and imbued with a sense of sacrifice to serve people in the country, especially those who are facing difficulties due to floods.""I pray to Allah Almighty to make my country prosperous and developed and save us from all kinds of tragedies."