UrduPoint.com

Supreme Sacrifice Of Imam Hussain (RA) Beacon Of Light For Muslims: President

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) beacon of light for Muslims: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon of light for the Muslims and it carried the message that against the apparatus of oppression and tyranny one should be the flag-bearer of truth and righteousness.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, he said in the Islamic history, Muharram-ul-Haram was a month of respect, dignity and blessings. During this month, most important events of Islamic history occurred, he added.

He said the Youm-e-Ashur or the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram was of special importance and blessings for the Muslim Ummah.

On this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) refused to show allegiance to an oppressive ruler and embraced martyrdom along with his family members and other loyal companions for islam and for truth and righteousness, he noted.

The President said the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)) sacrificed his life but did not bow his head before the forces of evil.

On this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and loyal companions set a great example of bravery, courage and sacrifice, and gave a new life to Islam with their blood, he observed.

He said every Muslim was tearful on this tragic incident and the grave cruelty against the family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

People should raise their voice in protest against the forces who were unleashing oppression and disobeying the orders of Allah, he stressed.

"We should always be ready for struggle with patience, steadfastness and courage, at the individual and collective level for victory and success of virtue." He said: "When we will follow the religion of Allah, life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and life of Imam Hussain (RA) then certainly Allah Almighty will help us and we will succeed in this life and the hereafter.""We should make a pledge that we will make our utmost effort to follow the life of Imam Hussain (RA) and imbued with a sense of sacrifice to serve people in the country, especially those who are facing difficulties due to floods.""I pray to Allah Almighty to make my country prosperous and developed and save us from all kinds of tragedies."

Related Topics

Protest Muslim Family All From Blood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

16 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

20 minutes ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

28 minutes ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

28 minutes ago
 9th Muharram mourning processions conclude peacefu ..

9th Muharram mourning processions conclude peacefully in Quetta

28 minutes ago
 Four policemen injured in exchange of firing with ..

Four policemen injured in exchange of firing with terrorists

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.