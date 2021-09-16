UrduPoint.com

Survey Claims Best Performing Federal Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:54 PM

Survey claims best performing federal ministers

Gallup and Gilani Pakistan Thursday claimed that most Pakistanis have cited the name of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Murad Saeed as best performing ministers in the present federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Gallup and Gilani Pakistan Thursday claimed that most Pakistanis have cited the name of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Murad Saeed as best performing ministers in the present Federal cabinet.

According to a survey conducted by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 26% of Pakistanis cited Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the minister from the federal cabinet whose performance they considered best.

A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the question, "Name one of the ministers in a present cabinet whose performance you like best".

In response to this question, 26% said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 16% said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, 15% said Murad Saeed, 7% said Asad Umar, 3% said Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, 2% Shehryar Khan Afridi, 1% said Amir Liaquat, 1% Zartaj Gul and 22% adopted the option of others.

