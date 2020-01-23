Suspect held during search operation

The police arrested a suspect during a search operation on late Wednesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested a suspect during a search operation on late Wednesday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies officials and the police conducted the operation in areas of Chah Araywala and Shahpur Obha areas and checked bio-metric identification of 52 people.

The police arrested a suspect and also recovered four illegal weapons during the search operation.