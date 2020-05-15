Swabi Food Authority confiscates fake drinks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foot Authority Swabi conducted a successful raid on a soft drink warehouse in Col. Sher Khan Kalay Swabi district and seized a large quantity of counterfeit drinks

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foot Authority Swabi conducted a successful raid on a soft drink warehouse in Col. Sher Khan Kalay Swabi district and seized a large quantity of counterfeit drinks.

Authorities sealed the warehouse and registered an FIR against the accused.

Similarly, they successfully raided a bakery in Chota Lahore and confiscated four kilograms of unhealthy bakery products and sealed the bakery warehouse.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Swabi, a soft drink warehouse located in Nawan Kali was raided on a public complaint.

The warehouse was sealed and heavy fines were imposed on the owners of the warehouse and an FIR was registered against them in the local police station.

Deputy Director KP Food Authority Mardan Muhammad Asif Chamkani clarified that counterfeit drinks. He said that preparation and delivery of food at the regional level was tantamount to playing with the lives of the people.

Kalu Khan Police Station and Police Station in Chotta Lahore took against selling of unhygienic network playing with the health of consumer and arrested all violators by registering FIR against them.