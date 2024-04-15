Open Menu

Swat Posses Potential In Cultural, Natural Tourism: Charles Delogni

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Swat posses potential in cultural, natural tourism: Charles Delogni

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogni visited Swat valley to explore natural beauty of hilly tourism station of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Pakistan Boys Scouts Association Commissioner Sardar Waqar Shahzad welcomed the dignitary and had the distinct pleasure of extending a warm welcome to His Excellency, Ambassador Charles Delogni of Belgium, as he graced the picturesque Swat Valley with his presence, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During this memorable visit, Sardar Waqar Shahzad and His Excellency embarked on a journey to explore the enchanting valleys of Swat, where the splendor of nature left a lasting impression.

Engaging in insightful discussions, they found common ground in the belief that the challenges faced by one nation could serve as opportunities for the other.

They envisioned a promising collaboration wherein Pakistan's dynamic youth, in pursuit of employment opportunities, could synergize with Belgium's quest for skilled labor due to its aging population.

Such collaboration not only promises solutions to long-term challenges but also strengthens the bonds of friendship between our nations.

Here's to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Belgium, nurtured by shared visions and collaborative endeavors.

The Ambassador Charles Delogni claimed that the beautiful Swat valley had great potential in both cultural and natural tourism.

