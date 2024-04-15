Swat Posses Potential In Cultural, Natural Tourism: Charles Delogni
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogni visited Swat valley to explore natural beauty of hilly tourism station of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
Pakistan Boys Scouts Association Commissioner Sardar Waqar Shahzad welcomed the dignitary and had the distinct pleasure of extending a warm welcome to His Excellency, Ambassador Charles Delogni of Belgium, as he graced the picturesque Swat Valley with his presence, said a press release issued here on Monday.
During this memorable visit, Sardar Waqar Shahzad and His Excellency embarked on a journey to explore the enchanting valleys of Swat, where the splendor of nature left a lasting impression.
Engaging in insightful discussions, they found common ground in the belief that the challenges faced by one nation could serve as opportunities for the other.
They envisioned a promising collaboration wherein Pakistan's dynamic youth, in pursuit of employment opportunities, could synergize with Belgium's quest for skilled labor due to its aging population.
Such collaboration not only promises solutions to long-term challenges but also strengthens the bonds of friendship between our nations.
Here's to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Belgium, nurtured by shared visions and collaborative endeavors.
The Ambassador Charles Delogni claimed that the beautiful Swat valley had great potential in both cultural and natural tourism.
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency flood control room setup at CM Secretariat3 minutes ago
-
DG HDA asks employees to improve service delivery3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter3 minutes ago
-
NHMP to launch crackdown against vehicles with extra lights3 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during by-elections: DPO Dera3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers DG MDA13 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves a comprehensive development plan for Murree13 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM arrives on two-day visit13 minutes ago
-
NA session prorogued amid lack of quorum13 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize paper cutting art exhibition on April 2213 minutes ago
-
Govt fully focused on uplift of merged districts: KP Governor23 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt declares rain, flood emergency23 minutes ago