Open Menu

Syed Awais Shah, Anthony Naveed Voted As Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Syed Awais Shah, Anthony Naveed voted as Speaker, Deputy Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Nominated candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed, have been elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the Sindh Assembly here on Sunday.

The Provincial Assembly held a vote on the slots by secret ballot and declared PPPP’s candidates as returned.

A total of 147 votes were cast for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots, each by separate secret balloting.

Awais Shah got 111 votes, while Anthony Naveed also secured 111 votes. Moreover, MQM-P's Sofia Shah candidate for the Speaker and Rashid Khan candidate for the Deputy Speaker polled 36 votes each.

         

Later, outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the newly elected Speaker, and the Speaker administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed.

     

Speaker Syed Awais Shah was elected from Sukkur (PS-23) in the general elections of 2024. He is a landlord and businessman. Shah will remain Sindh Minister for Transport in 2022. He has a BE in Civil Technology from Mehran University Jamshoro.

Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed is the PPPP’s returned candidate for the minority seat and belongs to Karachi. He remained Special Assistant to CM Sindh in 2016–17 and Naib Nazim UC-1 Jamshed Town Karachi during 2005–10.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Technology Minority Vote Provincial Assembly Sofia Sukkur Jamshoro Jamshed Rashid Khan Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-23

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

24 hours ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan