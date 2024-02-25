Syed Awais Shah, Anthony Naveed Voted As Speaker, Deputy Speaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Nominated candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed, have been elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the Sindh Assembly here on Sunday.
The Provincial Assembly held a vote on the slots by secret ballot and declared PPPP’s candidates as returned.
A total of 147 votes were cast for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots, each by separate secret balloting.
Awais Shah got 111 votes, while Anthony Naveed also secured 111 votes. Moreover, MQM-P's Sofia Shah candidate for the Speaker and Rashid Khan candidate for the Deputy Speaker polled 36 votes each.
Later, outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the newly elected Speaker, and the Speaker administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed.
Speaker Syed Awais Shah was elected from Sukkur (PS-23) in the general elections of 2024. He is a landlord and businessman. Shah will remain Sindh Minister for Transport in 2022. He has a BE in Civil Technology from Mehran University Jamshoro.
Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed is the PPPP’s returned candidate for the minority seat and belongs to Karachi. He remained Special Assistant to CM Sindh in 2016–17 and Naib Nazim UC-1 Jamshed Town Karachi during 2005–10.
