Open Menu

Syed Awais Shah Takes Oath As Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Syed Awais Shah takes oath as Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The nominated candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Awais Qadir Shah, took oath as Speaker in the Sindh Assembly here on Sunday.

The Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani, administered the oath to him.

Earlier, Awais Shah got 111 votes by a secret ballot and was elected as the Speaker in the Sindh Assembly

A total of 147 votes were cast in the speaker election.

The newly elected Speaker, Syed Awais Shah, was elected from Sukkur (PS-23) in the 2024 general elections.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan's candidate for Speaker Sofia Shah, polled 36 votes.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan MQM Sofia Sukkur Sunday From PS-23

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

17 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

20 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

21 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

23 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

24 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan