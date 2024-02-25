Syed Awais Shah takes oath as Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The nominated candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Awais Qadir Shah, took oath as Speaker in the Sindh Assembly here on Sunday.

The Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani, administered the oath to him.

Earlier, Awais Shah got 111 votes by a secret ballot and was elected as the Speaker in the Sindh Assembly.

A total of 147 votes were cast in the speaker election.

The newly elected Speaker, Syed Awais Shah, was elected from Sukkur (PS-23) in the 2024 general elections.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan's candidate for Speaker Sofia Shah, polled 36 votes.