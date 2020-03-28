UrduPoint.com
Taking Precautions Against Coronavirus Responsibility Of Every Person: Firdous

Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that taking precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus was responsibility of every person.

In a tweet, the SAPM said today the second session of consultations with provincial information ministers would be held to create public awareness, and contacts and exchange of information among Federal and provincial governments more effective and harmonious.

Dr Firdous said that different proposals and strategies for ensuring the safety of journalists and workers would also come under discussion.

