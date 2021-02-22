Talent hunt programme from Feb 24

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar "Talent Hunt Programme 2021" would begin in Kasur like other districts of the province from February 24

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar "Talent Hunt Programme 2021" would begin in Kasur like other districts of the province from February 24.

The participants of ages 15 to 35 would register for various categories including painting, singing, poetry, storytelling, playing musical instruments, short film making etc.

A a meeting was held to review the arrangements at Deputy Commissioner office here on Monday.

It it was said in the meeting that aspirants could get registration forms free of charge from Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Colleges (male) and CEO schools (male) offices.The registration process would start from February 24 to 28,while the competitions would start in first week of March.

Some committees were formed at Divisional level for transparent decision making.The first three position holders in each category at divisional level would get cash prizes and certificates and qualify for provincial level rounds which would be held in Lahore.

Deputy Director Fine arts Asad Ahmed Rabani, Deputy Director Intangible Cultural heritage Mughees bin Aziz, Assistant Director Naveed anjum,Additional Deputy Commissioner (finance) Maham Asif Malik,CEO school education Naheed Wasif, Director colleges Abdul Ghaffar were present.