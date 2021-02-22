UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talent Hunt Programme From Feb 24

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Talent hunt programme from Feb 24

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar "Talent Hunt Programme 2021" would begin in Kasur like other districts of the province from February 24

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar "Talent Hunt Programme 2021" would begin in Kasur like other districts of the province from February 24.

The participants of ages 15 to 35 would register for various categories including painting, singing, poetry, storytelling, playing musical instruments, short film making etc.

A a meeting was held to review the arrangements at Deputy Commissioner office here on Monday.

It it was said in the meeting that aspirants could get registration forms free of charge from Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Colleges (male) and CEO schools (male) offices.The registration process would start from February 24 to 28,while the competitions would start in first week of March.

Some committees were formed at Divisional level for transparent decision making.The first three position holders in each category at divisional level would get cash prizes and certificates and qualify for provincial level rounds which would be held in Lahore.

Deputy Director Fine arts Asad Ahmed Rabani, Deputy Director Intangible Cultural heritage Mughees bin Aziz, Assistant Director Naveed anjum,Additional Deputy Commissioner (finance) Maham Asif Malik,CEO school education Naheed Wasif, Director colleges Abdul Ghaffar were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Chief Minister Punjab Education Fine Male Kasur February March From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia Logs 12,604 COVID-19 Cases, 337 Deaths in P ..

1 minute ago

Iran Interested in Buying Russian Arms, Moscow Rea ..

1 minute ago

Kidnappers in Nigeria free 53 seized on bus

1 minute ago

New Zealand set Australia target of 185 in first T ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 16 lives, infects 1,160 more peopl ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.