Tank admin checks weight, price of bread at market

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The district administration of Tank along with district food Department here on Thursday conducted a joint operation to check the weight and price of bread (roti).

According to district administration, following the instructions of the provincial government, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan along with Assistant Food Controller Tank Samiullah Jan inspected several hotels in Tank Bazaar and checked the weight and price of bread.

He said the fines were also imposed on several hotel owners for keeping the weight of bread low.

On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner said that the price of 100 grams of bread has been fixed at Rs 15 by the government. He warned the shopkeepers to follow the the price fixed by the government otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.