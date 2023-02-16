ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said a medical board should be constituted to examine PTI chairman Imran Khan, who was constantly skipping appearances in different court cases with lame excuses of bad health.

"Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore Court should take notice of delaying tactics of Imran Khan for not appearing before the courts by constituting a medical board comprising best doctors from public and private hospitals to determine the health condition of PTI chairman," he said while addressing a news conference.

He said that the board should determine whether Imran Khan's health condition allowed him to appear before the courts in pending cases or not.

"A factual report based on facts should be presented in the court about Imran's health condition." The SAPM said there were reports that Imran Khan was managing fake medical reports to present in the courts. "Imran Khan is fit for all other activities except appearing before the courts" he expressed astonishment.

The SAPM demanded holding case hearings against Imran Khan on day to day basis besides live broadcasts of their proceedings so that the nation could know about his real face. He said hearing of a case against Imran Khan had been delayed six times, while this facility was not available for the common men.

He was of the view that this facility was available for "Ladla" only, adding "Imran Khan wants that the courts should walk to his home and give him a clean chit".

He said Imran Khan was in the habit of taking relief by sitting at home, and now the PTI chairman had started begging the courts not to summon him.

He recalled that Imran Khan was used to making a joke about Shehbaz Sharif who was suffering from severe pain in his back, but now he (IK) felt fear to appear before the courts and was making lame excuses to skip the proceedings.

Tarar said Imran Khan had been using different tactics and resorted to technicalities for the delay, instead of giving arguments and facing the courts.

He said Imran Khan managed to delay his foreign funding case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for six years and the same tactics were being used in the Toshakhana and Tyrian White cases.

He said on one side Imran Khan had announced "Jail Bharo Threek" (fill the jail movement) while on other side he was approaching the court for protective bail.

The SAPM said the PTI leadership considered itself as `untouchable' but it would have to face accountability for all the wrongdoings.

Attaullah Tarar said an affidavit was submitted in the court declaring an aunt of Tyrian White as her guardian but Imran Khan had now challenged the jurisdiction of the court instead of facing it.

In both aspects of this particular case, Attaullah Tarar viewed that Imran Khan would be disqualified because he had concealed facts being a public figure and party leader as information about kids was necessary to be submitted to the ECP before contesting elections.

Tarar said Imran Khan had destroyed the economy of the country during his three-and-a-half-year tenure.

He vowed that the incumbent government came into power to save the country from bankruptcy, expressing confidence the derailed national economy would be back on the right track soon.

Attaullah Tarar said that an amount of Rs 1.6 billion was embezzled and transacted into the accounts of Farah Gogi, a close aide of Imran's wife Bushra Bibi.

For political gains, Tarar said now the PTI chairman had started taking U-turns from all his previous narratives he had been making on the regime change, which had badly affected foreign policy of Pakistan. "Absolutely Not narrative of Imran Khan exists no more", he added.