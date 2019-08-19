Tarbela dam near to attain maximum conservation level

Tarbela dam is near to attain its maximum conservation level and on Monday stood at 1549.44 feet against 1550 feet while Mangla dam is 29 feet below to its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Tarbela dam is near to attain its maximum conservation level and on Monday stood at 1549.44 feet against 1550 feet while Mangla dam is 29 feet below to its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

According to data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) the water inflow in both dams was recorded as 236,700 cusecs and 45,100 cusecs respectively against outflow of 207,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs.

The total inflow in rivers was recorded as 441,200 cusecs water against outflow of 377,300 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1549.

44 feet, which was 163.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.65 feet, which was 173.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 258,300, 362,500 and 294,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 60,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 81,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 11.313 million acre feet.