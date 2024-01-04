TDAP launches a robust strategy to further bolster sesame seed export

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, has launched a robust strategy to further bolster Pakistan's position in the global sesame seed export market

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, has launched a robust strategy to further bolster Pakistan's position in the global sesame seed export market.

The strategy's core component involves conducting targeted awareness sessions on international market trends in key sesame-growing clusters across the country, with Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan identified as Primary contributors to sesame seed production.

To inaugurate this strategic initiative, TDAP organized the inaugural seminar on Thursday, in Lasbela, in collaboration with Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences, Uthal, said a news release received here.

The event drew the participation of growers, farmers, agriculture extension officers from Balochistan, and other stakeholders.

The seminar's overarching objective was to enlighten growers and farmers about international market dynamics, effective value-addition strategies, and pre and post-harvest procedures to optimize sesame seed yields.

Pakistan has witnessed an extraordinary 278 percent increase in sesame seed exports during the first half of the current fiscal year. From July to December 2023, exports surged to an impressive US$364 million, showcasing a significant leap compared to the same period in 2022.

Director-General of Agro and food, Athar Hussain Khokhar highlighted the government’s efforts to promote sesame seed exports.

He assured growers that TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce have developed a special business plan for enhancing sesame export, as the product has the potential to reach $1 billion in next few years.

Distinguished speakers, including the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lasbela and the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, addressed the seminar.

The latter part of the seminar featured insights from the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai and the Trade and Investment Counselor in Beijing, offering valuable information on export requirements and potential opportunities for sesame seed exports to China. In the seminar, representatives from local farmers/growers discussed their challenges, while a leading exporter from Karachi outlined their sesame seed export requirements.

The session was enriched by the active participation of Trade Attachés posted in China and an experienced sesame seed exporter from Karachi.

It is expected that Baluchistan's sesame seed growers and farmers will adopt new production technologies, leading to enhanced yields.

With a heightened understanding of the export potential, it is further projected that sesame seed production will increase, contributing to a sustained growth trajectory in exports from Pakistan. The success of this initiative exemplifies Pakistan's commitment to fostering agricultural prosperity and international trade competitiveness.

