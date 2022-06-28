Technical, scientific & technology education become need of hour: DC Kohlu

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi said that technical, scientific and modern technology compatible education have become a need of the hour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi said that technical, scientific and modern technology compatible education have become a need of the hour.

He said that in this regard, various schools have been connected with IT labs, science labs despite solar energy were also installed on them in order to ensure connectivity of the lab with educational institutions for improvement of quality of knowledge.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of Inter-school speech competitions organized by Youth Engagement Activities at Government Boys Model High School Kohlu, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

The tribal leader Mir Nisar Ahmed Marree, Headmasters of various schools including EO Jafar Zarkon, DOE Hafeezullah Marree, Principal Abdul Ghani Baghlani, Tehsildar Kohlu Abdul Samad Marree, Deputy Tehsildar Garsani Jalal Murree, Assistant DC Babu Mazar Khan Murree, tribal leaders Wadera Balukhan Marree, Wadera Mirokhan Kalwani attended the ceremony. A large number of teachers and students were present.

Various students of government schools took part in speech competition and highlighted different aspects of educational role, importance and technical education in the society.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu said that the promotion of modern and technical education in educational institutions have a need of time.

He advised that teachers should perform their teaching duties as worship saying under the "Youth Engagement Activities", school students and youth have been provided opportunities for extra-curricular activities and study tours.

He said that such activities would not only promote the knowledge and love of the youth for books but also make them responsible citizens of the society who would contribute more and more in the development of the country.

The study tour of Lahore has further enhanced the knowledge of the students, he noted and said that Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree was playing role for the promotion of modern and technical education was commendable.

He said it was my first priority to provide better facilities in educational institutions so that the students here are adorned with quality education.

Addressing the participants, tribal leader Mir Nisar Ahmad Marree said that teachers should focus on technical education, deviate from traditional teaching, learning to impart scientific and technical education to the students so that the youth here could participate in the development of the country.

The burden of a better future of the country is on the shoulders of the teachers who should not neglect their duties, he noted.

He said Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree was paying special attention on education of Kohlu district in order to remove backwardness from the area through quality education.