Teenager Body Recovered From Panjkora River

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Teenager body recovered from Panjkora river

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) ::The officials of the Rescue 1122 Dir Lower recovered the body of a teenager from Panjkora River who was drowned a day ago after day and night search the body was found.

According to detail, a teenager identified as Aziz, 15-year-old son of Bakht Zaman, drowned in Panjkora River on Wednesday afternoon.

On the information received by the Rescue 1122 Dir Lower, the divers of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense team recovered the body of the teenager near Barun Bridge and shifted to a hospital.

Rescue 1122 carried out a continuous search and succeeded in fishing out the body. In the Rescue operation the volunteers of Civil Defence and Al-Khidmat Foundation also helped Rescue 1122 officials.

