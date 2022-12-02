UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Level Sports Tournament For GPS Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Tehsil level sports tournament for GPS begins

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Tehsil level sports tournament for Government Primary Schools (GPS) was inaugurated here at GPS No: 10 on Friday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Sub-Divisional Education Officer and President of Primary Schools Sports Gala Dr. Abdul Hafeez Joya said that the sports competitions at primary schools level were being organized after 25 years.

He lauded the efforts of District Education Officer (Male) Musrat Hussain Khan Baloch and Deputy DEO Dr. Muhammad Asim Saeed for organizing such an event for school children.

He informed that the three circles of Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan City, Mandhran and Korai had been divided into 18 zones and each zone would include 6 schools.

The zonal tournament will continue from 2 to 6 December, at the circle level from 7 to 10 December and at the tehsil level from 12 to 15 December.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Joya said that such extracurricular activities in schools would help keeping the students physically fit.

Both parents and teachers have to play their respective roles for the promotion of sports in the education system to keep the youth healthy and educated, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Education Male Dera Ismail Khan Circle December Event From Government

Recent Stories

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

29 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

37 minutes ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.