Tehsil level sports tournament for GPS begins

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Tehsil level sports tournament for Government Primary Schools (GPS) was inaugurated here at GPS No: 10 on Friday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Sub-Divisional Education Officer and President of Primary Schools Sports Gala Dr. Abdul Hafeez Joya said that the sports competitions at primary schools level were being organized after 25 years.

He lauded the efforts of District Education Officer (Male) Musrat Hussain Khan Baloch and Deputy DEO Dr. Muhammad Asim Saeed for organizing such an event for school children.

He informed that the three circles of Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan City, Mandhran and Korai had been divided into 18 zones and each zone would include 6 schools.

The zonal tournament will continue from 2 to 6 December, at the circle level from 7 to 10 December and at the tehsil level from 12 to 15 December.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Joya said that such extracurricular activities in schools would help keeping the students physically fit.

Both parents and teachers have to play their respective roles for the promotion of sports in the education system to keep the youth healthy and educated, he added.