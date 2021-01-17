UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Temples Around Sujan Singh Haveli To Be Identified And Restored

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Temples around Sujan Singh Haveli to be identified and restored

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that there are seven small temples in radius of one kilometer around Sujan Singh Haveli and it has been decided to include their restoration as well in the PC one of the Sujan Singh Haveli project.

He said that these seven temples around Sujan Singh Haveli would be identified and restored, and information about their historical status would be displayed in a prominent place.

He said this in a briefing regarding Sujan Haveli and Bhabra food Street projects the in Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation. Chief Officer RMC Ali Abbas Bukhari, Metropolitan Officers and a representative of UNDP were also present in the briefing.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that a survey also identified eight old buildings around Sujan Singh Haveli with wooden windows, ancient door and the facades of these buildings would be restored in the old style.

This will increase the cost of the project by Rs. 5 to 6 million. He said a UNDP survey had found that some people had already restored their homes to their original condition, including old furniture.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that sidewalk would not be constructed with tiles in Bhabra Bazaar Food Street but old style bricks would be used while old style lights would also be used. He said that old style benches would be set up in Food Street and old dust bins would also be placed between each of the two benches.

The briefing discussed in detail the design of street lights, style of benches and other issues.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Undp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

56 seconds ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

1 hour ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

1 hour ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

3 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.