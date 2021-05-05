UrduPoint.com
Ten More Succumbed To Covid-19 In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Ten more succumbed to Covid-19 in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Another ten patients including six men and four women lost battle of life against Covid-19 at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours bringing the tally to 677 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Malik Shajirc (74) Uzma Shehzad (47) Hassan Abbas (40), Imdad Hussain (55), Khursheed Bibi (50), Jabar Khan (65), Nusrat Bibi (48), M.

Arif (71) ,Nazar Muhammad (57) and Rehmat Bibi (35) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Three victims hailed from Khanewal, two each belonged to Vehari and Multan and one each to Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and and Ghotki , he informed.

He said 108 patients were Covid positive, 76 were suspected out of total 238 cases, he added that 24 patients were in serious condition and three were on invasive ventilator.

