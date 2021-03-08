Terrorist involved in target killings of police officials arrested in karachi

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation Wing apprehended a terrorist, affiliated with MQM London, involved in target killings of police officials, informed an official on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation Wing apprehended a terrorist, affiliated with MQM London, involved in target killings of police officials, informed an official on Monday.

Arrested identified as Muhammad Shakeel alias Hakla alias Chuhaa was arrested during an action in Lines Area and a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Shakeel was involved in crimes from 2009 and used to follow instructions given from Lines Area sector of MQM-London.

According to his criminal record, the arrested accused was nominated or was absconding in number of cases of robbery, police encounters, murders and attempt to murders from 2012 to 2020.

In year 2012, Shakeel along with his other accomplices shot killed an ASI Ali Mohsin Naqvi within limits of Brigade Police Station who was the only eyewitness in murder case of Police Inspector Nasirul Hassan. He was declared absconder in the said case.

Accused was nominated or declared absconder in about eight cases registered against him in different police stations.

The arms recovered from him was sent for inspection while further investigations were underway.

Inspector Nasirul Hassan, station house officer (SHO) associated with the Brigade police, Head Constable Khurram Butt, were gunned down in July 2010 near the Brigade Police Station.