Textile Exporters For Duty Free Import Of Cotton Yarn

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Textile exporters for duty free import of cotton yarn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairmen of various value-added textile associations on Tuesday once again called for abolishment of Customs and Regulatory duties on import of cotton yarn and imposing ban on the export of cotton yarn of 30 single or below till June 2021 to cover the demand and supply of this basic raw material of textile industry.

At the joint press conference here at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters (PHMA) House with representation of almost all value-added textile sectors, Chairman of Council of Textile Associations Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, and Chief Coordinator of the council and Chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum M.Jawed Bilwani said despite COVID-19 pandemic big export orders from different countries were coming to Pakistan for various value-added textile products. But, they added, short supply of cotton yarn in the local market hindered their production activities and rendered many textile manufacturers unable to meet their export orders.

Motiwala and Bilwani, and other value-added textile sectors' leaders unanimously urged that the government should immediately allow duty-free import of cotton-yarn and impose ban on cotton yarn export like it did in the cases of wheat and sugar shortage in the country.

They pointed out that in spite of COVID-19 Pakistan's textile export remained significantly high over five consecutive months including January 2021. However, they regretted, in February due to short supply of gas to the industries the textile export declined. It was golden opportunity to achieve milestone in exports by ensuring availability of cotton yarn, they said.

The top exporters , on this occasion, appreciated government's decisions to support trade and industry including industrial support package of electricity tariff for general, small and medium units.

