Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till Aug 12





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till August 12, on Thatha Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also accepted one-day exemption from hearing request of Asif Zardari and co-accused Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

During hearing, the defence lawyers continued cross examination with prosecution witness Syed Nadeem. After this, the court summoned another witness Qamaruddin on August 12, for testimony.

