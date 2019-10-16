The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concludes

The 276th annual Urs of great Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concluded here on Wednesday evening as Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the shrine and laid floral wreath on the grave and offered fateha

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The 276th annual Urs of great Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concluded here on Wednesday evening as Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the shrine and laid floral wreath on the grave and offered fateha.

The Chief Minister also listened to "Shah Jo Kalam" at courtyard of the shrine and later distributed clothes among deserving women as well.

While talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said Sindh is the land of great saints who preached the message of peace, love and brotherhood.

With adoption of the message of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, objective of peace, tranquility and prosperity could be achieved not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

Replying to a question, he said provision of water to citizens of Karachi was serious problem and Sindh government was working on different schemes in this respect, adding that 185 million gallons per day water would soon be provided to the citizens of Karachi.

He said despite financial constraints, provincial government had launched many schemes to provide relief to the common men. A number of development schemes had been completed in Bhit Shah while work on some others was in progress which would be completed soon, the CM claimed.

He admitted that construction work on Sufi University, unfortunately,was halted due to some reasons but it could be completed within due course of time.

He directed the Minister Culture to resolve issue of stipends to singers and the artists according to approved budget.

Replying to another question regarding R O plants, the Chief Minister said that the issue would soon be resolved as provincial Minister Shabir Bajarani had paid visits to Tharparkar and other areas while government also enhanced funding of Public Health Engineering department to accomplish the task.

The CM Sindh said lifting of garbage was not the only responsibility of provincial government therefore all elected representatives should also play their part in this respect.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said NICVD units had been set up all over Sindh in such a manner that in emergency situation serious patients could be brought in to these hospitals within period of one an hour.

The Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman, Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi, MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro and others were accompanied with the Chief Minister during the visit.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, the Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Munawar Mahesar, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio, SSP Asif Ahmed Bughio and other officers were also present on the occasion.