UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Agenda For Holding Negotiations With Baloch Disgruntled Elements Was Being Devised In Consultation With The Relevant Institutions: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:39 PM

The agenda for holding negotiations with Baloch disgruntled elements was being devised in consultation with the relevant institutions: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Responding to the questions of media persons, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the agenda for holding negotiations with Baloch disgruntled elements was being devised in consultation with the relevant institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Responding to the questions of media persons, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the agenda for holding negotiations with Baloch disgruntled elements was being devised in consultation with the relevant institutions.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had again invited the opposition leadership to cooperate with the government in introducing election reforms to bring about transparency in the election process and to end the rigging charges once for all. Unfortunately opposition was so far not ready to join the government in its endeavors to ensure non-controversial elections, he added.

Regarding Opposition's apprehensions about upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, he said it was building a narrative of rigging in AJK elections without any cogent reason. He pointed out that only eight candidates were currently contesting AJK elections on PPP ticket and almost same was the position of PML-N, which had roughly 12 to 14 candidates and both parties were destined to lose the elections.

They were building rigging narrative as a preemptive measure to avoid embarrassment of losing the elections, he remarked. He said massive rigging was carried out in recent by-elections of Karachi and astonishingly, the winning PPP candidate was still surprised on his victory.

Responding to another query, he said Khursheed Ahmed Shah Committee had doled out hundreds of jobs to party workers without devising any mechanism, which destroyed government institutions.

He said Khursheed Shah committee appointed people on daily wages, regularized their services and afterwards awarded them pension, and added ultimately, the people will have to pay their salaries.

The PPP has replicated the same devastating policy in Sindh - resultantly destroying the provincial institutions also, he said.

He said : "It is very easy for me to appoint a vast majority of youth of my constituency for becoming a formidable electable but this would destroy the government institutions." About possible influx of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, he said if situation in Afghanistan worsened, Pakistan will have to accommodate huge number of refugees.

Fawad said that refugee camps would be set up along with the border region but managing the divided families would be a challenge. From out of 2,700 km long border with Afghanistan, over 90 percent border had already been fenced and efforts were underway to start proper mechanism for entry and exit at border crossings, he added.

Responding to yet another question, he said a dossier on India's terror campaign in Pakistan would be shared with the international institutions after completion.

Talking about reliance on electables by various political parties, he said a political party should stick to its ideology and strengthen it on principles to minimize the importance of individuals.

On what ideology Nawaz Sharif had joined hands with Asif Ali Zardari and same the case was with Bilawal Bhutto who joined Maulana Fazlur Rehman sans any similarities, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khursheed Ahmed Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border Media All From Government Refugee Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Mauritania discuss parliamentary cooperation

1 minute ago

&#039;Jewels of Emirates&#039; show ends on a high ..

1 minute ago

31 criminals held, contraband seized

5 seconds ago

German football gets green light for fan return ne ..

3 minutes ago

Police tightens noose around drug peddlers: SSP op ..

3 minutes ago

Vaccination Center inaugurated for overseas Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.