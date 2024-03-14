The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competition with science and technology,We are still in the discussion of clothes and beliefs.

Amendments to the constitution in the name of provincial autonomy weakened the federation. Lack of uniform educational curriculum left no room for destroying the quality of education.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Information Secretary of Muslim League Q Punjab, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, said in a press release that the end of narrow-mindedness is very necessary for social development.A strong economy and social development depend on social cohesion and inclusiveness.He said that the lack of uniform education curriculum has left no room to destroy the quality of education, it is the need of the hour to include content related to the promotion of inter-faith harmony and elimination of gender gap in the education curriculum.

Encouraging the young generation towards patriotism through the promotion of modern national culture should be the most important goal.

He said that the development of the energy sector should be the first priority in the goals of the national government reflecting the political harmony in the country at this time.

The first and most important agenda of which should be the construction of Kala Bagh Dam because there will never be a more suitable time. At present all the like-minded parties are sharing the power with an overwhelming majority.