The E&T department starts crackdown against tax defaulters.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against tax defaulters after end of the given deadline of June 20.

This was disclosed by an official sources of E&T here on Monday.

The provincial government has given deadline of June 30 to all excise and taxation offices for recovery of pending taxes from the defaulters. The excise office urged defaulters to pay their pending dues till June 20 otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

In this regard, the department has purchased an ample quantity of locks from the market to seal properties of the defaulters, the sources added.

As per directives of Director E&T Dera Ghazi Khan Division Muhammad Asif, the crackdown has been launched against defaulters. The defaulters who failed to pay their pending dues of property tax, vehicles tax and other taxes would be dealt with iron hands.

The officer has directed the departments concerned to ensure crackdown without any discrimination, adding that 100 per cent recovery target would be achieved at any cost.