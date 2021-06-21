UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The E&T Department Starts Crackdown Against Tax Defaulters.

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:20 PM

The E&T department starts crackdown against tax defaulters.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against tax defaulters after end of the given deadline of June 20.

This was disclosed by an official sources of E&T here on Monday.

The provincial government has given deadline of June 30 to all excise and taxation offices for recovery of pending taxes from the defaulters. The excise office urged defaulters to pay their pending dues till June 20 otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

In this regard, the department has purchased an ample quantity of locks from the market to seal properties of the defaulters, the sources added.

As per directives of Director E&T Dera Ghazi Khan Division Muhammad Asif, the crackdown has been launched against defaulters. The defaulters who failed to pay their pending dues of property tax, vehicles tax and other taxes would be dealt with iron hands.

The officer has directed the departments concerned to ensure crackdown without any discrimination, adding that 100 per cent recovery target would be achieved at any cost.

Related Topics

Vehicles Dera Ghazi Khan June Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

57 seconds ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

5 minutes ago

Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

22 minutes ago

Australia to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations from Ju ..

17 minutes ago

OSCE SMM Should Recognize Responsibility for Full ..

17 minutes ago

Court grants interim bail to Shehbaz, Hamza till J ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.