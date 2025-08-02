Open Menu

The Flow Of Flood Water In Chenab River To Reduce By 9,861 Cusecs: Flood Control Room

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 11:40 AM

The flow of flood water in Chenab River to reduce by 9,861 cusecs: Flood Control Room

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Flood water in the Chenab River will start to decrease in Chiniot. The flow of 150,000 cusecs of water has been reduced to 140,139 cusecs of water at present. Flood water is currently passing through Bhuana tehsil of Chiniot district and the district administration has completed safety arrangements in all low-lying areas. All institutions are on full alert duty in Sahambal, an area affected by erosion.

According to the Flood Control Room Chiniot, the flood water will decrease further by Saturday evening. On the other hand, due to the flood, the number of flood relief camps will be increased from five to eight by the rescue team at different places.

All the teams of Rescue 1122 are being controlled by the district in-charge Madam Tahira Khan herself. According to the district administration Chiniot, no government dam has broken in Chiniot. The locals had built a small safety dam to save their crops. Part of which has broken. This does not pose any threat to the city or any area. Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Rasool Chiniot is present at the spot and the crack is being filled with an excavator. Member of Punjab Assembly Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Ahmed Chiniot visited the area where the dam broke.

