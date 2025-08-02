COAS witnesses induction of Z-10ME attack helicopter in Pak Army Aviation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) visited Multan Garrison and presided over the induction ceremony of the Z-10ME attack helicopter into Pakistan Army Aviation.

The COAS witnessed firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, said a news released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries.

This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats.

Interacting with troops, the COAS lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency.

He appreciated the successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Army’s firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare.

Earlier, at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities. Expressing satisfaction over the high standards of readiness, he reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Later, the COAS engaged with members of academia and civil society in an interactive session, where he underscored the significance of national unity, civil-military synergy, and a whole-of-nation approach in countering hybrid threats and fostering societal cohesion.

Earlier, upon arrival at Multan Garrison, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Multan.