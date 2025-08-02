Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts Islamabad and Rawalpindi, also felt in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions in the early hours of Saturday at around 2:00 AM, causing panic as buildings swayed and people rushed for safety.

Meanwhile, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 5.1 earthquake also hit 58 kilometers southeast of Farkhar, Afghanistan, around 2:03 AM, the local news channels reported.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Takhar province, part of the geologically active Hindu Kush mountain range, which is prone to frequent seismic activity.

The earthquake’s depth was reported as 114 kilometers, although the USGS recorded it at approximately 122.6 kilometers.

Residents in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi reported feeling the earthquake around 2 AM, with many describing buildings shaking.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties following the earthquake. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, but as of now, no major impacts have been confirmed.