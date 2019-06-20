The government had presented a balanced budget in difficult economic conditions: Salahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Salahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said the government had presented a balanced budget in difficult economic conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) Salahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said the government had presented a balanced budget in difficult economic conditions.

He criticized opposition parties for trying to mislead the masses by presenting distorted facts and figures about state of the national economy, adding the PTI government inherited collapsed economy, rampant and mismanagement.

He said opposition parties should come up with constructive suggestions to put the economy on track and they should avoid criticism for sake of criticism.

He expressed confidence that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would steer the country out of financial crunch and bring all corrupt elements to task.

He said previous government did not give due attention to resolve issues of Sindh especially Karachi.

Besides, jobs were given to favourites in government departments in violation of merit.

In reply, Asif Ali Zardari said PPP government had given funds amounting to millions of rupees for execution of different projects in Karachi, but a party which was at helm of the affairs there never exhibited seriousness in development and maintaining law and order.

Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha of PML-N said value of Pakistan rupee had witnessed 37 percent depreciation as compared to Dollar during last 10 months.

She said revenue generation target set by the government in the fiscal plan was unrealistic and taxes imposed on different sectors were unjustified.

She asked the government to bring an effective austerity drive to save the public money.

more/mag