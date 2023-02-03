UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Notices In Sheikh Rasheed Contempt Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in Sheikh Rasheed contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad and police in a plea filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for initiating contempt proceedings over his arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad and police in a plea filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for initiating contempt proceedings over his arrest.

Sheikh Shakir Shafiq, nephew of the AML chief, stated in the petition that despite suspension of the police summon notice by the IHC he was arrested and an first information report (FIR) was also registered him .

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri asked which order of the IHC had been violated. The court (on Feb 1) had only suspended the summon notice (of the police) and not stopped the police from registering an FIR.

He asked the petitioner's lawyer to read out the previous plea and observed that the courts granted bail to an accused in one case and he/she was arrested by the police in another case.

Sheikh Rasheed's lawyer argued that the police should have not registered the FIR when the high court had suspended the notice. At that time investigation was underway and the FIR was registered on its basis.

Later the court adjourned the case till Monday.

The Aabpara Police (Islamabad) lodged the FIR against the AML chief for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to murder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

