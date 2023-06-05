UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Declares PTI Leader's Detention Illegal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's detention illegal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday declared the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Col Ajmal Sabir illegal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday declared the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Col Ajmal Sabir illegal.

LHC's Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while hearing a petition ordered the authorities concerned to release Col � Ajmal Sabir and asked Sabir to submit an affidavit in the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi over a petition challenging the detention of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The court ordered them to appear on Tuesday (June 6) in the case.

