The Largest Gathering Of Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers To Be Held At Polo Ground Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 09:57 PM

The largest gathering of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be held at Polo Ground Karachi

The largest gathering of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) in Karachi city under the administration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for which arrangements have been started

This traditional gathering in the city of Karachi could not be held for the last two years due to the epidemic of COVID-19.

This traditional gathering in the city of Karachi could not be held for the last two years due to the epidemic of COVID-19.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, large scale arrangements are being made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers this year.

It is expected that a large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former Federal and provincial ministers, members of National and Provincial Assembly, Administrator Karachi, Municipal Commissioner Karachi, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties and dignitaries will be present at the polo ground to offer Eid prayers.

On this occasion, flags of Islamic countries will be hoisted in Eid Gah and ablutions will be arranged for the worshipers.

There will be perfume sprays and special arrangements will be made for cleanliness and security.

Eid prayers are being offered at Polo ground since 1958.

