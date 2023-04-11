Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 04:14 PM

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

The play «Fragi» was staged at the Batken Regional Music and Drama Theater named after Appaz Zhainakov of the Ministry of culture, information, sports and youth policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 April, 2023) The play «Fragi» was staged at the Batken Regional Music and Drama Theater named after Appaz Zhainakov of the Ministry of culture, information, sports and youth policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In recent days, the theater hosted the premiere of a performance about the life and work of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. The theatrical performance caused a special resonance among connoisseurs of the culture of the East and classical oriental poetry.

The production of the play was initiated by the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultanbay Raev in honor of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly.

The stage director and artist of the play is Urmatkan Melyaeva.

This action is the first kind of theatrical performance abroad, dedicated and organized under the auspices of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the classic of Turkmen literature Magtymguly Fragi.

It is expected that the play «Fragi» will take part from Kyrgyzstan in the IV International Theater Festival, which will be held in Turkmenistan in November this year.

Related Topics

Sports Music Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan November From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

4 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

9 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

45 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

45 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.