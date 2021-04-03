UrduPoint.com
‘There Is A Shock Behind Illness Of Hafeez Sheikh’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:46 PM

‘There is a shock behind illness of Hafeez Sheikh’

Acclaimed Journalist Arif Nizami says former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh who was replaced by Hammad Azhar is in shock after ouster from the federal cabinet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Acclaimed Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Today Arif Nizami said that there was shock behind the illness of former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh.

Arif Nizami questioned that why Hafeez Sheikh was ousted if he was doing good job.

“Hafeez Sheikh is in shock after ouster,” said Arif Nizami in his recent analysis on present political and economic situation in the country.

Talking about Broadsheet investigation, Arif Nizami said that it was all about ongoing accountability. He claimed that renowned lawyer Ahmer Bilal Sufi and format Pakistan’s diplomat to the UK Dr. Abdul Basit were also named in the Broasheet investigation.

He said there was not even a single evidence against former President Asif Ali Zardari that did not come to the record. Yousaf Raza Gillani had written a letter and that was also available. The senior journalist also ruled out the possibility of Maryam Nawaz’s departure abroad. He claimed that she would only be allowed to travel abroad if her replacement was decided by Hamza Shehbaz.

Arif Nizami said that present finance minister Hammad Azhar faced backlash as he discussed many benefits of trade with India by holding a press conference on Pak-India trade but the Federal cabinet later rejected the summary.

