There should be no speculations about CPEC: Assad Umer

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said there should be no speculations over Pak-China relations, particularly the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

The resignation of former CPEC Authority Chairman Asif Saleem Bajwa was his personal decision, which would have no effect over the projects under CPEC, he said talking to a private news channel.

Asad Umar said he had recommended the name of Khalid Mansoor as new chairman of the CPEC Authority and Prime Minister Imran gave his consent after detailed discussion.

All the projects in the filed of science and technology, agriculture and industrial sectors, he said, would be completed under public private partnership.

The local firms would forge joint ventures with international companies for investment in CPEC projects, he added.

The minister said the government was also providing facilities and removing hurdles for international investors, who would ultimately contribute in Pakistan's development.

He said a Pak-China steering committee had been constituted to resolve the issues of investors on priority basis.

The minister said the fourth wave of Covid-19 was too much dangerous and the people should fully follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid any infection. He had warned the masses some three months ago about the current situation, he added.

The people should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible to save not their own lives but those of their kit and kin, he added.

He said about 25% population of the Federal Capital had been fully vaccinated and 50% got single dose of vaccine so far.

By the end of August, 40% population of major cities would have inoculated single dose, he added.

Asad Umar said the Federal Government was fully supporting the Sindh Government to deal with the alarming rise in Covid case. The NCOC in consultation with the Sindh Government would devise a plan for curbing the spread of pandemic in the province, he added.

