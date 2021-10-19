UrduPoint.com

'Thieves Make Noise': Farrukh Responds To Maryam's Criticism

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

'Thieves make noise': Farrukh responds to Maryam's criticism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday responded to Maryam Safdar's undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying 'thieves make noise'.

In a series tweets, he said it was Maryam's father Nawaz Sharif who was yet to clear his position on a BMW vehicle, obtained from Toshakhana.

Referring to Avenfield apartments owned by the Sharif family, the minister said those who had built palatial palaces in London with ill-gotten money had no right to talk honesty.

He said Maryam only wanted 'telephonic justice' as that of a retired Judge, Abdul Qayyum.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Vehicle London Money Family From BMW

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

21 minutes ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

1 hour ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.