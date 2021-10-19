'Thieves Make Noise': Farrukh Responds To Maryam's Criticism
Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday responded to Maryam Safdar's undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying 'thieves make noise'.
In a series tweets, he said it was Maryam's father Nawaz Sharif who was yet to clear his position on a BMW vehicle, obtained from Toshakhana.
Referring to Avenfield apartments owned by the Sharif family, the minister said those who had built palatial palaces in London with ill-gotten money had no right to talk honesty.
He said Maryam only wanted 'telephonic justice' as that of a retired Judge, Abdul Qayyum.