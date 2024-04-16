Thieves make off with Rs 250,000 worth of foot wears

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Thieves made off with shoes worth Rs 250,000 on Monday night, police said. Police reached on the spot upon information to initiate the enquiry.

As per police sources, some unidentified number of thieves broke into the shoe shop owned by Zafar Iqbal located Jhang road in limits of Saeray Sidhu police station.

They escaped with around 500 pairs of footwear costing Rs 250,000 what the owner mentioned in FIR registered with the police station.

The owner demanded of RPO to make the shoes recovered from the criminals at the earliest since it's his sole bread and butter to make both ends meet. Police assured of arresting the accused very soon by launching the investigation.