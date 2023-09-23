THQ Hospital Sillanwali gets EMS certification

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sillanwali has been given the Environmental Management Systems (EMS) certification by the Global Inter Certification (GIC) agency for providing quality healthcare services.

This was stated by Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Rehman while talking to APP here On Friday.

He said that THQ Hospital was the first government hospital of Sargodha division that got an accreditation from an international monitoring agency. He said that the GIC private agency audits the administrative matters, medical facilities and physical infrastructures of hospitals, companies and organisations across the globe.

Hospitals that fulfill the set standard of the global audit agency get the certification, the MS said.