Three criminals held

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three criminals and recovered Rs 800,000 and three motorcycles from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested notorious motorcycle thieves identified as Aslam Korai and Rana Qadeer and recovered three motorcycles from them.

Aslam Korai was wanted by police in 15 cases of robbery and theft.

DSP Muhammad Zubair said that a few days ago, Rs 1 million was stolen from a local factory and a case was registered against Junaid Aslam, a former factory accountant, during investigation police recovered Rs 800,000from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.