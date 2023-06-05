Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

City Tandlianwala police claimed to have busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members besides recovering illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :City Tandlianwala police claimed to have busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members besides recovering illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and arrested three active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Hasnain resident of Chak No.

356-GB, Asif resident of Chak No.605-GB and Arsalan resident of Mohallah Rasool Pura.

These accused were wanted to police in 29 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. which they committed on Satiana Road, Dijkot Road, Canal Road and other city areas.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.