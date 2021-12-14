Three-day Pakistan Learning Festival inaugurated

As many as 15,000 students from 150 schools participated on the first day of the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 15,000 students from 150 schools participated on the first day of the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani inaugurated the festival in presence of President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Secretary school Education, and Literature Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Saeed, Irshad Ali Dodhar and other notables.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the work done to make Faiz Ahmed Faiz popular in schools is a good tradition. Such festivals provides help in promoting higher education, he said a teacher is one who was once a student also, we need to further improve our education system".

CEO of the Institute for Education and Awareness Bella Raza Jamil said that the learning process should be continued. CLF Co-founder and consultant Amina Syed appreciated the partners' cooperation in promoting reading, creativity, and learning in children and teachers.

Deaf Reach students kick off the festival with the national anthem, Joseph Convent's students sang Zehra Nigah's song "Humien Kitab Chahyea" 28 colorful and exciting children's books were launched, prepared by RTR, and translated into urdu under ITA Pakistan Literacy Project.

Four other books were also unveiled" Amina Alvi's "Eak Sabaq Seekha, Kon Badshah Banna Chahta Hai", Maria Riaz's "Hamara Adbi Jashan" and Fauzia Minullah's "Amai and Shabnam".

On this occasion, a mobile rickshaw library, a book car was also launched which is rightly called "magic car".

The open spaces and halls were packed with students, where various sessions continued.

Venues were named after various prominent personalities including Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai, Suhail Rana, Hasina Moin, Ahmad Shah, Fehmida Riaz, Mohenjo Daro, Anita Ghulam Ali, Sadiqin Ki Gali, Jamshed Nisruwanji, Mehta Court Yard, and Burns Road.

A discussion session on literature, language, and civilization was held with Dr. Arifa Syeda Zehra, Zehra Negah, and Mehtab Akbar Rashdi.

Syed Nusrat Ali participated in the poetry session "Let's learn betting".

The first day of the festival ended with an unforgettable concert by Ali Hamza Rake Jamil and rapper Waqas Aka "Kake".